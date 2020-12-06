House of the Week: An ideal modern family home in a sylvan setting

For decades since the 1950s, the dormer bungalow, fitted of course, with all mod cons, was seen as the ideal home. Time, as is its wont, marches on. Homeowners have become much more ambitious – and adventurous, not just with the aim of improving their own comfort, but with a view to increasing the value of their property.

Willow at 102 Howth Road in Clontarf in Dublin 3 was built as a dormer bungalow in...