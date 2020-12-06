House of the Week: An ideal modern family home in a sylvan setting
Willow at 102 Howth Road in Clontarf, Dublin 3, is on the market with a price tag of €895,000
For decades since the 1950s, the dormer bungalow, fitted of course, with all mod cons, was seen as the ideal home. Time, as is its wont, marches on. Homeowners have become much more ambitious – and adventurous, not just with the aim of improving their own comfort, but with a view to increasing the value of their property.
Willow at 102 Howth Road in Clontarf in Dublin 3 was built as a dormer bungalow in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Pastoral Waterford cottage takes centre stage at Youbid sale
The Brambles stands on just over half a hectare and has an AMV of €55,000
Modern and bright five-bed family home in Meath
Auburn Lodge in Bohermeen is on the market with a guide price of €610,000
Construction information services round-up
A guide to the most significant building projects taking place around the country