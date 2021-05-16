House of the Week: Amazing grace of a grand dame reborn

There are few projects as tempting, as satisfying – and possibly as daunting – as the transformation of a fine property, built in a different age and so no longer entirely fit for purpose, into the ideal home for a 21st-century lifestyle.

This was the case when Cairness, a rambling rectory built in Bray in 1878 with fine views of the spire of Christchurch, came on the market in 2007.

The vendor had long been aware of...