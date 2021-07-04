House of the Week: All mod cons in the heart of the city

While the demand for family homes in the countryside has soared over the last year, for many a househunter true happiness can only be found living at the heart of the action that only a city can provide. Slap bang in the centre of Dublin, 4 St Kevin’s Place offers the last word in 21st-century luxury living.

For close to a century, Dubliners knew the property as St Kevin’s National School, built in 1895...