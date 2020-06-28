House of the Week: A vintage Glenageary bungalow with its own history

It was the 1971 publication of Jack FitzGerald’s book Bungalow Bliss that caused an eruption of affordable, detached, single-storey dwellings across Ireland. Conservationists didn’t approve, dubbing it Bungalow Blight, but the public appreciated the idea of a house with no stairs to have to traipse up and down – and they loved the big picture windows too.

Despite its popularity, the style has never ranked very high in the pecking order of...