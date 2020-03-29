House of the Week: A thoroughly modern residence in leafy D4

From the well-designed spacious interior to the electric car-charging point in the paved driveway, 4 Eglinton Park in Dublin 4, a double-fronted terraced property, is a textbook example of the 21st-century ideal home.

Originally built as a family home, the house spent years divided into apartments. Thanks to the vision of interior designer Jean Feeney, it has undergone a dramatic transformation. The original floor area has been extended and completely reconfigured to provide 225 square metres laid...