House of the Week: A taste of Tudor-themed splendour in scenic Killiney

If location, sea views, oodles of space and a distinctive facade are on your must-have list for your next home, then this Tudor revival residence in south Co Dublin might be the one for you.

While we’re here, if turn-of-the-century period features are essential to this house-hunt, who could resist a few modern additions too, such as a sauna, gas fired central heating and secure off-street parking spaces?

Located at the top of...