House of the Week: A stunning contemporary home in the heart of rural Limerick

The setting of Toorlougher in Murroe, Co Limerick is magical, surrounded by forests on the Slieve Felim Way, a long distance trail that wends its way for 43km through the Slieve Felim Mountains from Murroe village, Co Limerick to Silvermines, Co Tipperary.

“In 2011, when my wife and I decided to build a new home we were very attracted to this area, “ says vendor Kieran Byrne. “Before we moved here, we used to drive...