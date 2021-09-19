House of the Week: A spruced-up semi in Ballinteer ticks all the boxes

In the 19th century, it occurred to someone that it was much cheaper to build a double cottage than two single cottages. The idea spread to towns and cities, where it proved to be hugely popular. They called it the semi-detached. Today, Ireland has close to 500,000 of them.

For many, buying a semi-D constitutes an important step on the property ladder and, with a garden, it is ideal for a family with young children. As...