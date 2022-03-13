House of the Week: A slice of golf-adjacent heaven in rural Kilkenny

When househunting, we all have different priorities. For many, proximity to a top-class golf course is a must. A property new to the market is 1 The Gallops on the Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

Where the royal and ancient game of golf is concerned, courses don’t come better than the Jack Nicklaus’ Signature Designed Parkland set across 180 acres of rolling countryside, and recently voted the Best Parkland Golf Course by the Golfer’s...