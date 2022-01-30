Subscribe Today
House of the Week: A rural Cork residence steeped in Hollywood lore

Angels Rest in Dromadrom, Glengarriff was once owned by the legendary Maureen O’Hara and is now on the market for €695,000

Ros Drinkwater
30th January, 2022
Angels Rest, which was bought by Hollywood legend Maureen O’Hara for her daughter

Country living at its best means waking up in the morning and stepping out on to a balcony, when the only sound is birdsong and the gurgling of the rapids as they cascade down over the river below. This is what the new owner of Angels Rest in Dromadrom, Glengarriff, Co Cork can look forward to: it’s now on the market with a guide price of €695,000.

This was the home of the...

