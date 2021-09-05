House of the Week: A right royal residence in the heart of south Dublin

Are spectacular views a priority in your search for a home? The place to head for is Killiney village in south Co Dublin, where this impressive protected structure has stunning views over Killiney Beach, Bray Head and the Sugar Loaf.

It was originally constructed by Robert Warren in 1853 as the gate lodge for three properties: Victoria Castle, Mount Eagle, and Mount Mapas Cottage. In choosing the most romantic of architectural styles, that of Arthurian...