House of the Week: A pristine patch of paradise near the Louth coastline

The pedimented entrance front, the symmetry, and the outstanding architectural detail identify Rathbrist House as a building of merit. “It plays a significant part in the architectural heritage of Co Louth,” as the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage puts it.

Built as an Italianate gentleman’s residence in 1870, and restored to immaculate condition, this imposing three-bay, two-storey-over-basement property on 18.5 acres in Tallanstown, Dundalk is now on the market, with a guide price...