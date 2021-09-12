House of the Week: A pricey but picture-perfect jewel in Killiney Bay

When, in 2005, the vendors chose a one-acre site on Saint George’s Avenue in Killiney in south Co Dublin as the place to build a dream home for their family, they envisioned a house where the outside was invited inside. Sure enough, the setting is magnificent, on a hilltop looking out over a panorama of sea and sky framing the Sugar Loaf.

To realise their dream, they hired Ross Cahill O’Brien, an architect famed...