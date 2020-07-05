House of the Week: A handsome Laois residence that’s built to last

Triangular gables on the façade of a house are a heart-warming sight. They are reassuringly traditional – and practical, having originally been designed for homes in temperate climates. Today, the style is as popular as when it arrived from the Netherlands in the 16th century.
It was the choice of a private property developer when he built 4 Kilteale Avenue in Portlaoise, Co Laois, as a home for his own family in 2002....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team