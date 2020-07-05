House of the Week: A handsome Laois residence that’s built to last

Triangular gables on the façade of a house are a heart-warming sight. They are reassuringly traditional – and practical, having originally been designed for homes in temperate climates. Today, the style is as popular as when it arrived from the Netherlands in the 16th century.

It was the choice of a private property developer when he built 4 Kilteale Avenue in Portlaoise, Co Laois, as a home for his own family in 2002....