House of the Week: A bright family home that will work for all the family in Rathmines

What constitutes today’s ideal family home? In 2017, designing the four houses that comprise the secure gated Le Bas Terrace development, a contemporary addition to a Victorian terrace, OMS architects decided on clean lines – a simple redbrick exterior, energy efficiency (a BER rating of A3) and a light-filled interior that’s fit for purpose in 2022.

No 7 Le Bas terrace is now on the market with a guide price of €1.295 million....