Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

House of the Week: A blank-canvas bungalow to suit those with their own visions

4 Grotto Avenue in Booterstown, south Co Dublin is on the market with a guide price of €795,000

Ros Drinkwater
14th March, 2021
11
4 Grotto Avenue was built in 1961 and remodelled in 2000

Househunters come with different requirements. Busy professionals often want a house that’s ready to go, where they can move in and feel instantly at home, without the bother of having to rethink the décor – and if they can also buy the furniture, fixtures and fittings, so much the better.

On the other hand, there are those whose ideal future home is a blank canvas, a house that is structurally sound,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Kundera in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow: on the market for €3.25 million

Palatial Kundera is one to write home about

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
79 Northcote Terrace in Dún Laoghaire has been on the market for some time

Cottage by the coast with all the mod cons

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
43 Seacourt in Clontarf offers 135 square metres of living space

On the Market: our pick of homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
Longmeadow in Islandbridge, Dublin 8: top-floor apartment No 78 is now on the market

Scenic views in the heart of the city for €395k

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1