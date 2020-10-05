Hotel group is warned over fences blocking off Howth Castle

Tetrarch Capital, the hotel group, has been warned it has no permission to erect fences that would block public access points to the lands of Howth Castle.

For the past several decades, there have been many public access points to the grounds of Howth Castle.

Last July, Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE), an environmental group, lodged a query with Fingal County Council to ask if works being carried out on the boundary of the...