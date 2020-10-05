Monday October 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hotel group is warned over fences blocking off Howth Castle

Tetrarch Capital has been challenged by Friends of the Irish Environment over the work it is carrying out on the lands on Grace O’Malley Road

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
5th October, 2020
There have been many public access points to the grounds of Howth Castle for the past several decades. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Tetrarch Capital, the hotel group, has been warned it has no permission to erect fences that would block public access points to the lands of Howth Castle.

For the past several decades, there have been many public access points to the grounds of Howth Castle.

Last July, Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE), an environmental group, lodged a query with Fingal County Council to ask if works being carried out on the boundary of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A jewel in west Cork’s crown

Set on 80 acres of lush woodland and on an elevated site above an S-bend in the River Lee, Oakgrove Estate has a storied history as intriguing as its surroundings

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 day ago

New family homes on sale by the coast at Baldoyle in D13

A new development at Bay View brings three and four-bed homes to market starting from €410,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 day ago

New family homes in exclusive scheme in Dublin 6 suburb

The final phase of four houses in Orwell Park Gardens in Rathgar comes to the market with prices starting at €1.2 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 day ago