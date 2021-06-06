Holiday homestead in sunny south-east for €635,000

For the bank holiday weekend that’s in it, what better than to consider owning your own charming country homestead in the sunny south-east? PN O’Gorman Auctioneers in New Ross has just the ticket in the guise of Ballagh Court in Ballagh, Adamstown, Co Wexford.

On offer is a collection of five well-presented cottages arranged around a courtyard setting with a traditional, 19th-century cut-stone farmhouse at the centre and four self-catering units...