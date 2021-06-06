Holiday homestead in sunny south-east for €635,000
Ballagh Court in Adamstown, Co Wexford, comprises four self-catering cottages and a 19th-century cut-stone farmhouse
For the bank holiday weekend that’s in it, what better than to consider owning your own charming country homestead in the sunny south-east? PN O’Gorman Auctioneers in New Ross has just the ticket in the guise of Ballagh Court in Ballagh, Adamstown, Co Wexford.
On offer is a collection of five well-presented cottages arranged around a courtyard setting with a traditional, 19th-century cut-stone farmhouse at the centre and four self-catering units...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
On the Market
A wheelchair-accessible Scandinavian-style family home in Gorey, Co Wexford and a four-bed detached house in Foxrock, Dublin 18 are on offer this week
A Booterstown beauty draws inspiration from the Sunshine State
11 Willowmount in south Co Dublin, on the market for €1.25 million, was modelled on the modern architecture of Florida during a 2003 refurbishment
Three-bed duplex for sale in Dublin’s south inner city
The apartment at 128 South Gate, Cork Street, Dublin 8 is close to all the city centre amenities and has an asking price of €395,000
Clontarf four-bed with large garden comes to market
108 Clontarf Road in Dublin 3 has a guide price of €820,000