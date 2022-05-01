Historic building at the heart of Kilternan on market for €895,000

What do an art gallery, a café and a bridal shop have in common? The answer: all three operated at one time from the Old Post Office in Kilternan in Dublin 18.

The charming, mid-19th-century listed building spans to just under 280 square metres, and features in Ireland’s National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. It incorporates both a residential and commercial element.

It has just come to the market with Property Partners O’Brien Swaine,...