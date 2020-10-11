Hines seeks to build up to 1,000 apartments at Liffey Valley

Hines, the billion-dollar property group, is lobbying South Dublin County Council to pave the way for up to 1,000 apartments to be built beside Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

The south Dublin retail complex is owned by Bayerische Versorgungskammer, a German pension fund, but managed by Hines’a Irish office, which is led by Brian Moran.

Documents released to the Business Post through Freedom of Information (FOI) show the US developer has lodged a series of...