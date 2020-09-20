Highfield homes provide modern luxury in residential Rathgar

New home buyers with deep pockets, prepare to be utterly seduced. Propelling autumn's new homes sector offerings into turbo gear is a new scheme of two swanky semi-detached residences by Seabren Developments within a gated, infill site on Highfield Road in Rathgar in Dublin 6.

Launched last week by Sherry FitzGerald New Homes at prices starting from €3.25 million, Highfield homes comprise all the grandeur of their neighbouring period properties on the prestigious avenue, with the...