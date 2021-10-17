High-profile Comer properties soar in value while standing still

High-profile properties owned by the billionaire Comer brothers, which include the shell of an apartment block in Sandyford in Dublin and the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel in Galway, have soared in value in recent years as they lie derelict.

The Comer Group, owned by Luke and Brian Comer, is one of Ireland’s biggest property companies. In the aftermath of the recession, it spent hundreds of millions of euro snapping up vast tranches of land...