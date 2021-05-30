High-end refurb in the heart of Drumcondra for €650k

Originally built for the workers of the Lemons sweet factory in the early 1900s, this three-bedroom terraced home on Millmount Avenue in Drumcondra, Dublin 9 is sure to put a zest in the step of anyone in search of a handsome, turnkey home within walking distance of Dublin city centre.

No 25 extends to a roomy 128 square metres thanks to a meticulously designed two-storey extension and attic conversion, which agent Gerard O’Connor of O’Connor Estate...