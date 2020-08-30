High costs blamed for lack of south Dublin apartment schemes

There has been a “startlingly low” level of apartment development by South Dublin County Council this year, with only 12 units built.
A new report produced by Hooke & MacDonald, the property agency, has reviewed house and apartment completions in Dublin during the first quarter of the year.
It showed that a total of 1,658 new houses and apartments were built in Dublin between January and March, including 837 apartments, 757 estate houses and 64 one-off homes.
