Sunday August 30, 2020
High costs blamed for lack of south Dublin apartment schemes

Report shows that a ‘startlingly low’ 12 apartments were built by South Dublin County Council this year1

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
30th August, 2020
The report added that over the past decade, only 343 apartments were built in the South Dublin County Council region

There has been a “startlingly low” level of apartment development by South Dublin County Council this year, with only 12 units built.

A new report produced by Hooke & MacDonald, the property agency, has reviewed house and apartment completions in Dublin during the first quarter of the year.

It showed that a total of 1,658 new houses and apartments were built in Dublin between January and March, including 837 apartments, 757 estate houses and 64 one-off homes.

