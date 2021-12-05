Hi-tech family home with landscaped garden for sale in Blackrock’s Marino Park

Built in 2004, Marino Park is an exclusive development of just 17 homes tucked away behind electric gates towards the rear of The Elms in Blackrock in south Co Dublin.

Within the scheme is No 14, a well-presented, three-bedroom, mid-terrace property which has been brought to market for sale by Ronan O’Hara of Sherry FitzGerald Blackrock guiding €895,000.

The honeycomb brick facade property extends to some 110 square metres of living space, has a C1 energy...