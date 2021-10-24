Subscribe Today
Heavy lifting all done on restored Ranelagh two-for-one

There’s nothing left for a new owner but to enjoy the beautifully revamped, perfectly located Victorian townhouse, which is guiding €1.25m

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
24th October, 2021
8
No 84 Ranelagh Road in Dublin 6: a renovated Victorian townhouse that comes with an own-door, garden-level, two-bedroom apartment

“Location, location, location”, a well-worn postwar mantra coined by British developer Harold Samuel, is as relevant today as it was almost 80 years ago. For buyers in search of the ideal location, a thriving suburb within walking distance of Dublin city centre, consider 84 Ranelagh Road, a renovated Victorian townhouse in the heart of Dublin 6 which is on the market with Owen Reilly, guiding €1.25 million.

Not only has all the hard work been done...

