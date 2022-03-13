Happiness is a secret garden in the heart of the city

Buyers in search of a handsome redbrick home close to the city centre with good local amenities and transport links might consider a generous residence set off the Phibsborough Road in Dublin 7.

No 10 Royal Canal Terrace is nestled in the middle of a well-presented and eye-catching period terrace of family homes fronting onto Phibsborough Road, the artery between the city quays and the heart of Phibsborough village, and backing onto the landmark Broadstone Station,...