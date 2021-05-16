Hankering for handsome with five-bed in sunny south-east

Buyers hankering for a handsome home in the sunny south-east would do well to consider Baytree, a five-bedroom, architect-designed home in Dunmore East in Co Waterford. The New England-style residence is on the market with local Remax agent Margaret Fogarty and is seeking offers of €749,500.

Built in 2005 at the Fairways on the Golf Links Road, Baytree overlooks the popular fishing village and the Irish Sea beyond, and offers 250 square metres of living...