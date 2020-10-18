Handsome three-storey, six-bed Cork mansion guiding €3.25m

Kennitt House could, for all the world, be set in The Hamptons with its coastal luxe feel, yet this handsome six-bedroom, three-storey abode sits on 0.7 of an acre of landscaped grounds set behind wrought iron electric gates on Rochestown Road in Cork.

The bespoke family home has evolved over time, marrying the original Arts and Crafts residence on the site with a modern extension built 10 years ago. So well blended is the extension, it’s...