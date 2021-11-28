Subscribe Today
Handsome three-bed semi in mature area of northside

No 4 Kilbride Road in Killester, Dublin 5 is now on the market with a price tag of €625,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th November, 2021
6
No 4 Kilbride Road in Killester, Dublin 5. The late 1930s house was completely renovated in 2010

A handsome and well located three-bedroom, semi-detached family home has been brought to the market by REA Grimes.

No 4 Kilbride Road in Killester, Dublin 5, is within minutes of the Malahide Road, St Anne’s Park, Clontarf Promenade, the local Dart station and Fairview village and comes to market with an asking price of €625,000.

The late 1930s house was completely renovated in 2010. It comes to the market in excellent condition and is deceptively...

