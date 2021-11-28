Handsome three-bed semi in mature area of northside
No 4 Kilbride Road in Killester, Dublin 5 is now on the market with a price tag of €625,000
A handsome and well located three-bedroom, semi-detached family home has been brought to the market by REA Grimes.
No 4 Kilbride Road in Killester, Dublin 5, is within minutes of the Malahide Road, St Anne’s Park, Clontarf Promenade, the local Dart station and Fairview village and comes to market with an asking price of €625,000.
The late 1930s house was completely renovated in 2010. It comes to the market in excellent condition and is deceptively...
