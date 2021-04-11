Subscribe Today
Handsome Terenure four-bed marries old with new

333 Harold’s Cross Road is on the market with a guide price of €950,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
11th April, 2021
333 Harold’s Cross Road has been upgraded and extended in recent years

There’s something intrinsically inviting about a redbrick, none more so than this lovely four-bedroom period home of 188.5 square metres in Terenure in Dublin 6.

No 333 Harold’s Cross Road has been upgraded and extended in recent years, and the old marries the new seamlessly with most of the original features retained, including marble and cast iron mantle pieces, ceiling cornice and centre roses, picture and dado rails and timber doors and floors. The property...

