Handsome Rathmines four-bed residence on market for €1.2m

Located on the sunny westside of Grosvenor Square in Dublin 6 and overlooking Kenilworth Bowling Club and Stratford Lawn Tennis Club sits No 62, a handsome four-bedroom residence extending to 172 square metres which comes with an option to extend.

No 62 has come to market with Sherry FitzGerald and is guiding €1.2 million. The same agency sold the property some 20 years ago for £525,000.

Since then, it has been tastefully extended and renovated to create a stylish, light-filled...