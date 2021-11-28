Handsome Ranelagh redbrick comes to market for €1.2m

The village suburb of Ranelagh in south Dublin stretches from Charlemont Bridge over the Grand Canal, along Ranelagh and Sandford Roads, to the junction with Milltown Road and from Leeson Street to Rathmines village.

Within this affluent urban village are clusters of trendy cafés, restaurants and pubs, neat rows of 19th-century redbricks leading off the main thoroughfare, and grand Georgian residences around Mount Pleasant Square and Victorian equivalents skirting Dartmouth Square.

The village...