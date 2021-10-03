Handsome Georgian house on city square for €1.05m
No 23 Pearse Square in Dublin 2, currently split into two apartments, would suit an owner occupier or investor
A beautifully restored central city residential square in Dublin 2, Pearse Square was originally built in 1839 as Queen’s Square after Queen Victoria and later (in 1926) renamed to honour Patrick Pearse.
One of the handsome Georgian homes along the square, No 23, has come to market through Owen Reilly and is guiding €1.05 million.
The property will interest investors as well as residential house buyers as about a decade ago it was renovated, extended to 240...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elegant Foxrock five-bed comes to the market for €1.95m
No 8 The Oaks on Brennanstown Road has the benefit of a 120-foot mature garden and is walking distance from the village
Country living near shores of Lough Derg for €659,000
At just under 300 square feet and on 1.24 acres of land, the high-spec Co Clare bungalow owned by Gay Byrne’s daughter offers plenty of room for family living
Room for manoeuvre in modern Kilkenny mansion
Archersfield House’s 517 square metres of space lends itself to multiple uses, including as offices or a health clinic
Gorgeously restored Victorian in Monkstown for €1.5m
No 49 Montpelier Parade was brought back to its former glory, losing none of the original character