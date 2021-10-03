Handsome Georgian house on city square for €1.05m

A beautifully restored central city residential square in Dublin 2, Pearse Square was originally built in 1839 as Queen’s Square after Queen Victoria and later (in 1926) renamed to honour Patrick Pearse.

One of the handsome Georgian homes along the square, No 23, has come to market through Owen Reilly and is guiding €1.05 million.

The property will interest investors as well as residential house buyers as about a decade ago it was renovated, extended to 240...