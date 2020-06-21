Handsome four-bed in Blackrock ticks all the boxes

If the “location, location, location” mantra is a key factor for buyers in search of a home in south Co Dublin, then 41B Carysfort Avenue in Blackrock surely fits the bill. Set at the end of a terrace of Victorian homes at the Blackrock village end of the avenue, it’s a four-bedroom residence of 128 square metres with off-street parking, a west-facing rear garden and an enviable choice of amenities within strolling distance....