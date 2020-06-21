Handsome four-bed in Blackrock ticks all the boxes

If the “location, location, location” mantra is a key factor for buyers in search of a home in south Co Dublin, then 41B Carysfort Avenue in Blackrock surely fits the bill. Set at the end of a terrace of Victorian homes at the Blackrock village end of the avenue, it’s a four-bedroom residence of 128 square metres with off-street parking, a west-facing rear garden and an enviable choice of amenities within strolling distance....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team