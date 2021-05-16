Handsome four-bed detached family home in Foxrock

A picture-perfect family home and loved by its current owners for the past 30 years, Inishowen at 7 The Birches in Foxrock, Dublin 18 is a truly handsome residence of some 302 square metres.

The four-bedroom detached residence has been extended over the years and presents to market in coffee table show-home condition with Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock guiding €2.35 million.

No 7 is complemented by a private, south-facing garden of 0.3 acres at the rear and a quiet and...