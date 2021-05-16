Handsome four-bed detached family home in Foxrock
Inishowen at 7 The Birches, in a cul-de-sac off Torquay Road, extends to 302 square metres and is guiding €2.35m
A picture-perfect family home and loved by its current owners for the past 30 years, Inishowen at 7 The Birches in Foxrock, Dublin 18 is a truly handsome residence of some 302 square metres.
The four-bedroom detached residence has been extended over the years and presents to market in coffee table show-home condition with Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock guiding €2.35 million.
No 7 is complemented by a private, south-facing garden of 0.3 acres at the rear and a quiet and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dreaming of a bolthole cottage by the sea in Waterford
Kitty’s Cottage has charm in spades and is less than a minute from the strand at Dunmore East
Owen Reilly appoints industry veteran as senior property consultant
Clodagh Murphy has 27 years of experience in the property market
House of the Week: Amazing grace of a grand dame reborn
The gentle modernising of a rambling rectory in Bray has created a residence that's the stuff of dreams
A slice of la buena vida in Dublin 2 for €1.8m
The elegant mews at No 40 Laverty Court, revamped by interiors guru Paul Cooke, offers hacienda-style living at the heart of the capital