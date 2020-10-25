Handsome family homes near Adare Manor make working from home a pleasure

Handsome four-bed detached homes backing onto the prestigious Adare Manor have come onto the market in Adare Village in Co Limerick.
Reflecting the work-from-home revolution, the new phase at Manor Brook comes with the option of additional, architecturally designed 20 square metre home offices in the rear garden – a timely move designed to cater for buyers no longer facing daily commutes.
With homes starting from €595,000, The Willow is on the market with joint agents...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team