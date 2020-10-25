Sunday October 25, 2020
Handsome family homes near Adare Manor make working from home a pleasure

Manor Brook’s new phase in Adare Village, Co Limerick, offers option of architect-designed home offices in the rear garden

25th October, 2020
9
Houses at The Willow start at €595,000

Handsome four-bed detached homes backing onto the prestigious Adare Manor have come onto the market in Adare Village in Co Limerick.

Reflecting the work-from-home revolution, the new phase at Manor Brook comes with the option of additional, architecturally designed 20 square metre home offices in the rear garden – a timely move designed to cater for buyers no longer facing daily commutes.

With homes starting from €595,000, The Willow is on the market with joint agents...

