Handsome Drumcondra redbrick comes to the market for €895,000

A handsome three-bedroom Alexander Strain redbrick in a sought-after location in Dublin 9 has been brought to the market by REA Grimes, guiding €895,000.

Offering just under 150 square metres of living space, 35 Lindsay Road in Glasnevin is a period gem with a generous, 18-metre long garden, a wealth of original decorative features and a D2 energy rating.

Between 1904 and 1914, Armagh man Alexander Strain developed dozens of houses for the city’s middle classes on Glasnevin’s...