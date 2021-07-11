Subscribe Today
Handsome Donnybrook home has timeless elegance with modern touches

The high ceilings and cast-iron fireplaces of No 21 Bushfield Terrace date back to the 1900s, but the four-bedroom home exudes 21st-century living standards

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
11th July, 2021
No 21 Bushfield Terrace has just come to market through Colliers Ireland and is guiding €1.175 million

Historically home to a litany of high-profile professionals, writers, artists, inventors, explorers, foreign ambassadors and two former taoisigh, Donnybrook in Dublin 4 has always been a sought-after postcode.

It’s little wonder when one considers the leafy south Dublin suburb is within walking distance of the city centre and boasts a wealth of local public amenities as well as having a broad range of fine homes, high-end shops and restaurants, easy access to the finest schools, transport...

