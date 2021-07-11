Handsome Donnybrook home has timeless elegance with modern touches

Historically home to a litany of high-profile professionals, writers, artists, inventors, explorers, foreign ambassadors and two former taoisigh, Donnybrook in Dublin 4 has always been a sought-after postcode.

It’s little wonder when one considers the leafy south Dublin suburb is within walking distance of the city centre and boasts a wealth of local public amenities as well as having a broad range of fine homes, high-end shops and restaurants, easy access to the finest schools, transport...