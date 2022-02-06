Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Handsome D6 Victorian redbrick will suit high-end buyers

No 44 Leeson Park is now on the market with a guide price of €2.45 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th February, 2022
Handsome D6 Victorian redbrick will suit high-end buyers
No 44 Leeson Park, which is on the market for €2.45 million

Wealthy buyers looking to put their own stamp on a period home with a prestigious Dublin address may be keen on 44 Leeson Park in Dublin 6, which is on the market with Hunters Estate Agent guiding €2.45 million.

The handsome three-storey Victorian is nestled in the middle of a terrace of fine redbrick homes on this tree-lined road in the well-established and sought-after suburb of Ranelagh.

Number 44 extends to 294 square metres, and originally had...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Willows in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath: 15 three and four-bed units go on sale in the spring

Ireland’s housing market may finally be building momentum to solve the supply versus demand dilemma

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 4 Fairhaven Road in Castleknock, which is on the market for €785,000. Picture: Wojtek Bartkowski

Editor’s Choice: Family home on Phoenix Park’s doorstep comes to market for €785,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Glensavage: a luxury, A-rated, Nordic-style scheme of eight contemporary houses and gate lodges and 14 apartments off Avoca Road in Blackrock

Six apartments for sale in Blackrock’s Glensavage development

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Tandy’s Lane in Lucan. The landscaped development has three acres of open space, including on-site two parks. Picture: Keith Owens

Three and four-bed homes for sale in Tandy’s Lane, Lucan

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1