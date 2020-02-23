Sunday February 23, 2020
Handsome Blackrock four-bed in turnkey condition for €1.35m

4 Grove Avenue would suit a family looking for a residence in a prestigious area close to good schools and tidy villages

23rd February, 2020
4 Grove Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin: a turnkey home in a prestigious area

A handsome home, located just off Mount Merrion Avenue in south Co Dublin, 4 Grove Avenue in Blackrock is in walk-in condition and would suit a family in search of a turnkey home in a prestigious area close to a choice of good schools, transport links and well-established suburban villages.

No 4 offers 190 square metres of living space including a series of interconnecting reception rooms, a study, kitchen/breakfast/dining room, four bedrooms with a master en...

