Gorgeously restored Victorian in Monkstown for €1.5m

Located off Monkstown Road, at the Blackrock village end of this long avenue of imposing homes, lies the distinguished terrace of Victorian era homes that make up Montpelier Parade in Monkstown, south Co Dublin.

Building began on this row of striking homes in 1798 and No 49 is third from the end, bookending a tripartite of stark grey-fronted homes at this end of the terrace.

The beautiful property has just come to market through Colliers guiding €1.5...