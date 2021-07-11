Go wild in the country – if you can afford it

The sale of Abbey Leix House estate in Laois to billionaire and Stripe co-founder John Collison for its €20 million asking price generated much buzz in Irish property circles last week.

The transaction was a shot in the arm for joint selling agents Colliers Ireland and Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty. It also gave a lift to the country homes market, a sector which has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 global pandemic, given that much...