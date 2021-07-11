Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Go wild in the country – if you can afford it

Want to follow Stripe co-founder John Collison’s lead and snap up a grand country house? The supply of beautiful, historic homes and estates in rural Ireland is limited, but there are still gems to be had

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
11th July, 2021
6
Kilmurry House in Co Kilkenny has an art gallery and an indoor pool

The sale of Abbey Leix House estate in Laois to billionaire and Stripe co-founder John Collison for its €20 million asking price generated much buzz in Irish property circles last week.

The transaction was a shot in the arm for joint selling agents Colliers Ireland and Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty. It also gave a lift to the country homes market, a sector which has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 global pandemic, given that much...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

For those on the hunt for a home in this affluent area, No 47 Lansdowne Park has just come to market with DNG’s Donnybrook branch. Picture: DNG

Three-bed semi in heart of D4 has an enviable serenity

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
46 Harold Road, Stoneybatter: first built in 1934 as an artisan’s dwelling.

Stoneybatter two-bed comes to market for €410k

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
No 21 Bushfield Terrace has just come to market through Colliers Ireland and is guiding €1.175 million

Handsome Donnybrook home has timeless elegance with modern touches

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
4 St Kevin’s Place offers the last word in 21st-century luxury living

House of the Week: All mod cons in the heart of the city

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1