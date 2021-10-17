Get some west coast cool in Clarinbridge for €750k

If a little bit of west coast cool is what you’re after, consider this fine detached residence in the hugely sought after Stradbally East area of Clarinbridge in Co Galway.

The residence is located on half an acre of private landscaped gardens in a tranquil countryside setting in the immediate outskirts of Clarinbridge village. The 220 square metre home was built in 2005 and boasts a highly efficient B3 energy rating – handy...