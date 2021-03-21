Geralyn Byrne: an appreciation

It was with great sadness that Property Plus learned of the sudden passing of Geralyn Byrne, senior sales director at Sherry FitzGerald, at her home in Ranelagh in Dublin last Monday night, aged 62.

A Dublin native, Byrne attended University College Dublin and went on to study property at the College of Commerce in Rathmines before embarking on what would be a highly successful career in real estate.

In 1987 she joined Sherry FitzGerald, then a...