Georgian-style home offers elegant country living in Dunmore East

This is a property that enjoys the irresistible combination of Georgian country house high style – and the kind of comfort beyond a Georgian’s wildest dreams, thanks to the wonders of 21st-century technology scattered throughout the 418 square metre interior.

Built in 2008 on a 2.25-acre site in a delightful rural setting, Ashbury House in Kilmacomb, Dunmore East, Co Waterford is now surrounded by beautifully maintained, mature gardens. A long winding drive sweeps up...