Georgian-style home offers elegant country living in Dunmore East
The five-bedroomed Ashbury House is surrounded by mature gardens on a 2.25-acre site in Co Waterford and on sale for €1,295,000
This is a property that enjoys the irresistible combination of Georgian country house high style – and the kind of comfort beyond a Georgian’s wildest dreams, thanks to the wonders of 21st-century technology scattered throughout the 418 square metre interior.
Built in 2008 on a 2.25-acre site in a delightful rural setting, Ashbury House in Kilmacomb, Dunmore East, Co Waterford is now surrounded by beautifully maintained, mature gardens. A long winding drive sweeps up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Recently renovated six-bed period home on Kerry’s Wild Atlantic Way
In a village setting and close to two blue-flag beaches, Ballyhiggin Country House is an impressive family home on the market for €390,000
On the Market: Your guide to residences for sale around the country
A three-storey semi-detached residence in Cabinteely and a four-bedroom detached home close to Galway are among the houses on offer this week
House of the Week: Modern Wexford country home, nestled in a gardener’s paradise
Breathtaking property has all the hallmarks of the archetypal country house, but is built for 21st-century living
Kilmurry House: Picture perfect Palladian style in the Kilkenny countryside
The beautiful manor home of the Irish watercolour artist Mildred Butler has been lovingly restored by its current owners and is on sale for €8.8 million