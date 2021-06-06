Gateway to village life with access to the capital for €520k

Described as a “lifestyle development”, Portersgate in Clonsilla, Dublin 15 might interest buyers on the market for a family home close to the train station, a short walk from the local village with its wealth of amenities and schools, and with easy access to the city centre and the capital’s M50 ringroad.

No 2 Portersgate Close has just come to market with DNG Castleknock guiding €520,000.

The four/five-bedroom redbrick home spans a generous...