Gated development in charming Waterford village could make for ideal bolthole

Whether it’s a permanent home, a retirement home or a holiday bolthole in the sunny south east, a property at Coral Grove in Dunmore East in Co Waterford might just do the trick.
The gated development of 13 houses is located some 200 metres from the beach in this popular seaside fishing village. Eight homes remain for sale within the scheme, which comprises nine mid-terrace and end-of-terrace houses and four semi-detached houses which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team