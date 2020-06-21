Sunday June 21, 2020
Gated development in charming Waterford village could make for ideal bolthole

The scheme at Coral Grove in Dunmore East consists of 13 houses, with prices starting at €265,000

21st June, 2020
4
Coral Grove is located 200 metres from the beach

Whether it’s a permanent home, a retirement home or a holiday bolthole in the sunny south east, a property at Coral Grove in Dunmore East in Co Waterford might just do the trick.

The gated development of 13 houses is located some 200 metres from the beach in this popular seaside fishing village. Eight homes remain for sale within the scheme, which comprises nine mid-terrace and end-of-terrace houses and four semi-detached houses which...

