Sunday October 18, 2020
Galway auctioneers launches digital version of latest catalogue for online sale

O’Donnellan & Joyce has 30-plus properties from the west to Dublin for sale at auction on October 30

18th October, 2020
2
40 Altan, Western Distributor Road, Galway

Keeping at least one step ahead of the current pandemic this autumn, Galway-based auctioneers, O’Donnellan & Joyce, has launched a digital version of its latest catalogue of 30-plus properties across the country and will live stream the auction from its website on Friday, October 30.

Strictly in keeping with Covid-19-related health and safety regulations, prospective buyers must contact the auctioneer to arrange a property viewing and are reminded that masks must be worn.

...

