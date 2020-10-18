Galway auctioneers launches digital version of latest catalogue for online sale

Keeping at least one step ahead of the current pandemic this autumn, Galway-based auctioneers, O’Donnellan & Joyce, has launched a digital version of its latest catalogue of 30-plus properties across the country and will live stream the auction from its website on Friday, October 30.

Strictly in keeping with Covid-19-related health and safety regulations, prospective buyers must contact the auctioneer to arrange a property viewing and are reminded that masks must be worn.

...