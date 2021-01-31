Subscribe Today
Fully renovated four-bed in Clontarf guiding €990,000

No 86 Stiles Road is a semi-detached home of 178 square metres over three levels in turnkey condition

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
31st January, 2021
No 86 Stiles Road is within a few minutes’ walk of Clontarf Promenade

If glossy magazine standard interiors are what you’re after in a family home, this impeccable four-bedroom residence on the Stiles Road in Clontarf in North Dublin should end your search.

No 86 is a semi-detached home of 178 square metres over three levels, all of which is in turnkey condition. It has been brought to market by REA Grimes guiding €990,000.

Having been wholly renovated, the new owners will benefit from significant new upgrades, including...

